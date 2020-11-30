Cavs Training Camp Begins December 1st
CAVALIERS ADD THREE TO 2020 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have added center Thon Maker, center Marques Bolden and guard Charles Matthews to their 2020 training camp roster, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Maker (7-0, 221) played in 60 games (14 starts) for Detroit last season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.9 minutes. He posted two double-doubles and scored in double figures on 11 occasions in 2019-20. Maker was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and owns career averages of 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.9 minutes over 255 games (65 starts) with Milwaukee and Detroit. He also has three years of playoff experience with averages of 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 19.7 minutes through 16 postseason contests (10 starts) with Milwaukee (2017 and 2018) and Detroit (2019).
Bolden (6-11, 250) appeared in one game for the Cavaliers last season after signing a 10-day contract on Jan. 30. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 training camp roster and played in 38 games (27 starts) in 2019-20 with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 9.7 points on .596 shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes. Bolden played three years collegiately at Duke from 2016-19, appearing in 88 games (24 starts) with averages of 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 13.6 minutes.
Matthews (6-6, 205) began his collegiate career at Kentucky (2015-16) before transferring to Michigan, where he played two seasons from 2017-19. As a senior in 2018-19, he appeared in 34 games (all starts) and averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention nod. Matthews played in 111 games (78 starts) over this three collegiate seasons, averaging 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.1 minutes.
The Cavaliers’ 2020 training camp roster is below. Camp officially opens on Tuesday, December 1st. The Cavaliers’ 2020 Preseason Guide is accessible by clicking HERE. Inside you will find training camp details, player biographies, team stats and information on preseason opponents.
|
#
|
NAME
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
DOB
|
PRIOR TO PROS/HOME COUNTRY
|
YR
|
24
|
Marques Bolden
|
C
|
6-11
|
250
|
4/17/98
|
Duke ’19 / USA
|
2nd
|
18
|
Matthew Dellavedova
|
G
|
6-3
|
204
|
9/8/90
|
St. Mary’s (CA) ’13 / Australia
|
8th
|
21
|
Damyean Dotson
|
G
|
6-5
|
205
|
5/6/94
|
Houston ’17 / USA
|
4th
|
3
|
Andre Drummond
|
C
|
6-11
|
279
|
8/10/93
|
Connecticut ’12 / USA
|
9th
|
1
|
Danté Exum
|
G
|
6-5
|
214
|
7/13/95
|
Australian Inst. of Sport ’14/Australia
|
6th
|
10
|
Darius Garland
|
G
|
6-1
|
192
|
1/26/00
|
Vanderbilt ’19 / USA
|
2nd
|
0
|
Kevin Love
|
F
|
6-8
|
247
|
9/7/88
|
UCLA ’08 / USA
|
13th
|
14
|
Thon Maker
|
C
|
7-0
|
221
|
2/25/97
|
Athlete Institute (Canada)’16 / South Sudan
|
5th
|
5
|
Charles Matthews
|
G
|
6-6
|
205
|
11/15/96
|
Michigan ’19/ USA
|
R
|
6
|
JaVale McGee
|
C
|
7-0
|
270
|
1/19/88
|
Nevada ’08 / USA
|
13th
|
31
|
Matt Mooney*
|
G
|
6-3
|
200
|
2/7/97
|
Texas Tech ’19 / USA
|
2nd
|
22
|
Larry Nance Jr.
|
F
|
6-7
|
245
|
1/1/93
|
Wyoming ’15 / USA
|
6th
|
35
|
Isaac Okoro
|
G
|
6-5
|
225
|
1/26/01
|
Auburn ’20 / USA
|
R
|
16
|
Cedi Osman
|
F
|
6-7
|
230
|
4/8/95
|
Anadolu Efes (Turkey) ’15/ Macedonia/Turkey
|
4th
|
4
|
Kevin Porter Jr.
|
G
|
6-4
|
203
|
5/4/00
|
USC ’19 / USA
|
2nd
|
2
|
Collin Sexton
|
G
|
6-1
|
192
|
1/4/99
|
Alabama ’18 / USA
|
3rd
|
8
|
Lamar Stevens*
|
F
|
6-8
|
225
|
7/9/97
|
Penn State ’20 / USA
|
R
|
32
|
Dean Wade
|
F
|
6-9
|
219
|
11/20/96
|
Kansas State ’19 / USA
|
2nd
|
9
|
Dylan Windler
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
199
|
9/22/96
|
Belmont / USA
|
R
*Two-Way Player