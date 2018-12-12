Cavs With Another New Uniform

As with the City Edition, the Cavs teamed up with Destination Cleveland, the area’s destination marketing and management organization, to proudly display the iconic Cleveland script wordmark in navy on the front of the Earned Edition uniform. Framing the wordmark that slants upward across the chest, Cavs legacy partner, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s iconic Wingfoot logo is positioned on the upper left chest with the famous Nike Swoosh logo located on the upper right chest. The neckline is a traditional scoop neck which differs from the modern V-neck on the Association, Icon and Statement uniforms. The player number is positioned to the lower left of the chest in a navy font. The back of the jersey features the player name and number in a navy font, and a small square patch on the back-center collar that displays the number “1” is positioned inside of the Larry O’Brien trophy to represent the Cavaliers NBA Championship in 2016. This is a standard feature on the uniforms of all teams that have won an NBA Championship.