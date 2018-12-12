Cavs With Another New Uniform

|
Cavaliers Unveil Nike/NBA Earned Edition Uniform
White, Powder Blue and Navy Colors Represent Cleveland’s Winter Season
and The Great Lake Erie’s Transformation from Water to Ice
As with the City Edition, the Cavs teamed up with Destination Cleveland, the area’s destination marketing and management organization, to proudly display the iconic Cleveland script wordmark in navy on the front of the Earned Edition uniform. Framing the wordmark that slants upward across the chest, Cavs legacy partner, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s iconic Wingfoot logo is positioned on the upper left chest with the famous Nike Swoosh logo located on the upper right chest. The neckline is a traditional scoop neck which differs from the modern V-neck on the Association, Icon and Statement uniforms. The player number is positioned to the lower left of the chest in a navy font.
The back of the jersey features the player name and number in a navy font, and a small square patch on the back-center collar that displays the number “1” is positioned inside of the Larry O’Brien trophy to represent the Cavaliers NBA Championship in 2016. This is a standard feature on the uniforms of all teams that have won an NBA Championship.
The jock tag on the lower left front of the jersey reads “1 OUT OF 5 GREATS,” in reference that Lake Erie is one of the five Great Lakes.
The shorts feature the letters CLE at the center of the waistband, the popular abbreviation taken from the Cleveland script wordmark. The Cavaliers “C” logo, in navy and outlined in powder blue and white to create a three-dimensional appearance, is prominently featured on the right leg, and under the ventilation flap is an icon of the Great Lakes. An outline of the wave on the left leg of the shorts provides another splash of color separation between the powder blue and light blue colors.
The Earned Edition is a one-year alternate uniform from the Nike/NBA collection that joins the Association (white), Icon (wine), Statement (black) and City (orange and blue) as the final uniform in the Cavs 2018-19 season collection. The Cavs will wear the Earned Edition for three home games at Quicken Loans Arena this season, on January 2nd vs. the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m., January 29th vs. the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m., and February 2nd vs. the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m.
Special Gift with Purchase! Fans that purchase an Earned Edition jersey Wednesday, December 19th through Saturday, December 22nd (in-store and online) will receive a free Cleveland script desk sign while supplies last.
To receive a notification reminder of when the Earned Edition Jersey is available for purchase, sign up at Cavaliersteamshop.com/jersey-restock-notification-signup.