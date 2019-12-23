      Weather Alert

CCPH: Overdose Death Rate Up Again in Stark

Jim Michaels
Dec 23, 2019 @ 4:12am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s overdose death rate is up again this year, and it’s affecting the African American community to a greater extent.

With that in mind, Canton City Public Health is working with African American churches in the city, even paying them ten dollars for each Narcan kit that gets into the community, according to Channel 5.

The goal is to distribute more than 1200 kits by September.

The coroner’s office says there were 84 overdose deaths in the county between January and November.

56 were opioid-related.

