CCSD Moving Ahead With Bulldog Activity Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Work should start soon on the Bulldog Activity Center.

It’s a recreation center project of the Canton City Schools, to be located next to the Timken Career Campus off West Tusc near Fulton Road NW.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert says there will be a 200-meter indoor track, basketball courts and even 60 yards of artificial turf for football.

The school board approved spending $19 million in federal pandemic monies to hire Beaver Constructors of Perry Township to build the 110,000 square foot facility.

The district’s project to build two new elementary buildings is also moving forward, after voters approved a bond issue last week.