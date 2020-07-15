CCSD Presents Fall ‘Reset and Restart’ Plan

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Jul 15, 2020
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Back to school” means different options for students in the Canton City School District this fall.

Preschool to grade 5 students are able to go to class five days a week, with 6th to 12th grade two days a week, with online work the other three days.

Students can also learn entirely from home, just like in the spring.

Masks are required on buses and when students are not in their seats.

Some of the details on the district’s Reset and Restart program are being worked out, including the start date which may be delayed until August 24th.

