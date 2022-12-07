CDC, Columbus Health: Measles Cluster in Capital City

Boxes of single-doses vials of the measles-mumps-rubella virus vaccine live, or MMR vaccine and ProQuad vaccine are kept frozen inside a freezer at the practice of Dr. Charles Goodman in Northridge, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC an ONN) – The Columbus area is ground zero for measles in the U.S.

While the CDCs had 76 reported cases total across the country, a more recent count in just the city of Columbus reported 56.

Most patients are under the age of 5, and not vaccinated.