CDC: Flu Vaccine Worked Well In Season That Faded Fast

NEW YORK (AP) – Early estimates suggest the flu vaccine performed well in a U.S. winter flu season that has already dissipated.

Flu vaccines were more than 40% effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they would have to go to a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital.

Health officials generally are pleased if a flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the flu vaccine estimates at a CDC vaccines meeting on Wednesday.

Initially, it looked like it might be a bad flu season.

But it also made a very early exit, with the virus declining since the end of November.