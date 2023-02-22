News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CDC: Flu Vaccine Worked Well In Season That Faded Fast

By News Desk
February 22, 2023 3:59PM EST
Share
CDC: Flu Vaccine Worked Well In Season That Faded Fast

NEW YORK (AP) – Early estimates suggest the flu vaccine performed well in a U.S. winter flu season that has already dissipated.

Flu vaccines were more than 40% effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they would have to go to a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital.

Health officials generally are pleased if a flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the flu vaccine estimates at a CDC vaccines meeting on Wednesday.

Initially, it looked like it might be a bad flu season.

But it also made a very early exit, with the virus declining since the end of November.

 

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide
3

Did Train Travel Through Stark County?
4

Nimishillen Man in Court on Aggravated Murder, 11 Aggravated Arson Counts
5

A Stabbing in Canton has Police Searching for a Suspect