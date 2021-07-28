CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark
A man leaves a convenience store while wearing a required face mask, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a "massive outbreak" in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ATLANTA, Georgia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC has a county-by-county list across the country, recommending mask wearing in those counties where transmission of the virus is “substantial” or “high”.
23 Ohio counties fit those categories, but not Stark or any nearby counties, with the exception of Mahoning and Columbiana.
Here is the transmission level as of the one week period ending Sunday July 25:
Stark, Summit, Carroll, Portage, Wayne Counties – Moderate
Columbiana County – High
Mahoning County – Substantial
Holmes County – Low