(WHBC) – The CDC is advising people not to eat romaine lettuce.

The FDA commissioner says 32 people in 11 states have become ill after eating the lettuce.

Ohio is on the list of states affected.

Some of the lettuce is contaminated with E. Coli bacteria.

The warning applies to whole heads and hearts, chopped, organic and salad mixes with romaine.

The CDC is urging people to not eat it, and to throw it away.