Celebrating Love Your Pet Day with The Kenny & JT Show By Ariel Stahler | Feb 20, 2019 @ 2:34 PM Today is Love Your Pet Day and we sure do love pets on The Kenny & JT Show. To celebrate our four-legged friends, here are some of our favorite photos of Kenny’s dog Frankie and JT’s Lucy the Wonder Dog. dogsLove Your Pet DayWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT WHBC @ Indians Spring Training Cleveland Browns Add A Wide Reciever Lindor Talks Injury And Contract Extension High School Football State Championships belong Here Producer Extraordinaire Brian Novak Celebrates a Milestone Kenny Lofton To Debut New Film Next Week In Cleveland