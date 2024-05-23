MEMORIAL DAY: Celebrating Safe Boating Week at Portage Lakes

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is National Safe Boating Week, and it carries over into the weekend.

A lot of boats will be hitting the water at the state’s lakes, like at Portage Lakes State Park.

There are actually 13 lakes in the park, but the “big five” are the ones mainly used by boaters.

Park Manager Mike Studeny says they’ve got a lake perfect for your vessel.

There’s also a 30-site campground on the Nimisila Reservoir.

Even though it’s a state park campground, it’s operated by the Summit County Metroparks.

Park Manager Mike Studeny says there’s a separate boat launch for the campground, and a new playground for campers.