News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

MEMORIAL DAY: Celebrating Safe Boating Week at Portage Lakes

By Jim Michaels
May 23, 2024 8:40AM EDT
Share
MEMORIAL DAY: Celebrating Safe Boating Week at Portage Lakes
Getty Images

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is National Safe Boating Week, and it carries over into the weekend.

A lot of boats will be hitting the water at the state’s lakes, like at Portage Lakes State Park.

There are actually 13 lakes in the park, but the “big five” are the ones mainly used by boaters.

Park Manager Mike Studeny says they’ve got a lake perfect for your vessel.

There’s also a 30-site campground on the Nimisila Reservoir.

Even though it’s a state park campground, it’s operated by the Summit County Metroparks.

Park Manager Mike Studeny says there’s a separate boat launch for the campground, and a new playground for campers.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton
4

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
5

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations