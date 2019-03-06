Celebrity Cuisine Is Approaching

(WHBC) – Here’s your chance to enjoy some tremendous food, mingle with local celebrities and help out a great cause all at the same time.

“I might be a little biased but I feel like Celebrity Cuisine is the best foodie event in Stark County,” said Faith Barbato with Community Harvest.

The event on Tuesday, March 19th at the Canton Civic Center benefits the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s prepared and perishable food rescue program Community Harvest.

“In 2018, the Community Harvest program distributed nearly 472,000 meals within Stark County alone.”

She says people always have a blast at the event.

“And of course, my two favorite people, Kenny & JT from WHBC provide entertainment to get the crowd excited and enthusiastic.”

She says Celebrity Cuisine guests will enjoy unlimited appetizers, entrée samples, desserts, beer and wine from more than 50 of Stark County’s finest restaurants and purveyors donating their time, expertise and food and beverage items.

The Tri-County Restaurant Association and Atlantic Food Distributors are expecting 1,600 guests for the 27th annual Celebrity Cuisine on Tuesday, March 19th.

People are being urged to get tickets now so you don’t have to wait in line that night. Get your tickets, or win some, here.