Celtics Beat Short Handed Cavs In Game 4

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 13: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket over Dean Wade #32 and Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the Celtics in game 4 last night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 109-102.

Donovan Mitchell with a calf injury and Jarrett Allen with a rib injury, did not play.

Boston now leads the best-of-7 series 3 games to 1.

Jayson Tatum led the Celts with 33 points, while teammate Jaylen Brown added 27 points.

Darius Garland paced the Cavaliers with 30 points and 7 assists.

The Celtics can wrap up this series with a victory in game 5 Wednesday night in Boston.

Tipoff for that game is set for 7pm and can be heard on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.

* A sidenote from the game last night, former Cavalier LeBron James was there and sat courtside with his wife Savannah and agent Rich Paul from Klutch Sports.