Celtics Beat Short Handed Cavs In Game 4
May 14, 2024 1:05AM EDT
The Cavaliers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the Celtics in game 4 last night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 109-102.
Donovan Mitchell with a calf injury and Jarrett Allen with a rib injury, did not play.
Boston now leads the best-of-7 series 3 games to 1.
Jayson Tatum led the Celts with 33 points, while teammate Jaylen Brown added 27 points.
Darius Garland paced the Cavaliers with 30 points and 7 assists.
The Celtics can wrap up this series with a victory in game 5 Wednesday night in Boston.
Tipoff for that game is set for 7pm and can be heard on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.
* A sidenote from the game last night, former Cavalier LeBron James was there and sat courtside with his wife Savannah and agent Rich Paul from Klutch Sports.
