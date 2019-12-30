Census Bureau Looking for Workers in Ohio
(Jeremy_w_osborne/Flickr)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking to earn some extra cash to start off the new year right? The US Census Bureau might have a once and a decade opportunity for you to do just that.
The Census bureau is seeking thousands of temporary workers to help conduct its 2020 count in here in the Buckeye State. Workers are needed to interview residents and update the address list. The census bureau also is seeking field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office supervisors for its eight field offices.
While it’s not clear how many people will be hired in Ohio, the Census Bureau hired 24,000 temporary workers for the 2010 count. The positions will pay between $14 and $23.50 an hour. US Census Day is set to take place on April 1.