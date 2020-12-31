Centennial Plaza Open, Part of Two-Month-Long Downtown Light Festival
Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just as you’re taking down your Christmas lights, the show is beginning in downtown Canton.
The Illumination Canton Light Festival gets underway this weekend, with light and art displays at eight venues in downtown Canton including the new Centennial Plaza.
The fence around the plaza was taken down on Wednesday.
The light and art displays are at a total of eight locations mainly in the arts district.
The show is underway Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. through February.