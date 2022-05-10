Central Ohio Man Gets Federal Time for Threats Made Against Governor, Others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 39-year-old central Ohio man doing extensive state prison time on mainly armed robbery charges will eventually slide on over to the federal system.
That man entered a guilty plea to charges related to threatening letters sent to the governor and others.
Columbus media sources say Sean Heisa of Lancaster Ohio was sentenced to nine years on ‘mailing threatening communications’ and other charges.
U.S Attorneys say Heisa placed white powder in those letters to DeWine, several judges and even the Dispatch newspaper, claiming it was anthrax or fentanyl when it was not.