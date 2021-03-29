CEO: CAK Travel Business Up 50-Percent in Last Month
CAK CEO Ren Camacho shows off one of the new jet bridges at the airport, part of the Gate Modernization Plan. (Akron Canton Airport)
GREEN, Ohio (Nerws Talk 1480 WHBC) – They took one of the bigger hits during the height of the pandemic: the nation’s airlines and airports.
And, the Akron Canton Airport was right there with them.
But they too are now seeing travelers returning, with business up 50-percent or so in the last month.
CEO Ren Camacho on Canton’s Morning News says with all the safety measures taken from walking into the departing airport to picking up your bags at your destination, it’s really the safest way to travel.