News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CF Police Arrest Northwest Student in Threat Investigation

By Jim Michaels
August 29, 2023 8:25AM EDT
Share
CF Police Arrest Northwest Student in Threat Investigation
Courtesy Canal Fulton police

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Northwest High School student has been charged with inducing panic, accused of making a threat against the school building.

Canal Fulton police say the young man made threatening remarks to fellow students Sunday night.

He was arrested as he arrived at school Monday morning.

Fellow students reported the remarks to school administrators.

The teen also faces an expulsion hearing.

Classes were not impacted.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Names Released of the 5 Family Members Found Dead in Lake Township
3

Canton Mayor Receives Closing Notice From Republic Parent Company
4

Five People Found Dead in Lake Township Home
5

Big Changes for Mckinley Game Day at Tom Benson HOF Stadium