CF Police Arrest Northwest Student in Threat Investigation

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Northwest High School student has been charged with inducing panic, accused of making a threat against the school building.

Canal Fulton police say the young man made threatening remarks to fellow students Sunday night.

He was arrested as he arrived at school Monday morning.

Fellow students reported the remarks to school administrators.

The teen also faces an expulsion hearing.

Classes were not impacted.