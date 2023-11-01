CFD Advice on Home Fires

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some advice from the Canton Fire Department, following two deadly apartment building fires in the city last week.

Division Chief Steve Henderson says it’s wise to keep your door bedroom door closed while sleeping at night.

That can be enough to keep the fire from spreading quickly and the smoke from moving in.

He says the smoke is the biggest killer in fires.

The department’s Fire Prevention Bureau has determined that careless smoking led to the fire that killed 71-year-old Ronald Mikes in his basement apartment at the west end of Trinity Place NW.

The fatal fire on 34th Street NE behind Walmart is still being investigated.