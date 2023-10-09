CFD Answers Near-Simultaneous Fire Calls, 2 Hospitalized

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Canton house fires called in within 19 minutes of each other early Monday morning.

A Canton woman is at the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital and a city man is at a local hospital after fire heavily damaged a house on Shorb Avenue, a few blocks north of 12th Street NW.

The two were homeless, staying at the boarded-up vacant house.

Firefighters heard pounding on the boards and rescued them.

That fire, called in at 4 a.m.

19 minutes later, the CFD got a call from 37th Street NW between Harvard and Frazer Avenues.

The resident got out when a garage fire extended to the house.

The Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating a cause for both fires.

There was a minor firefighter injury at both locations.