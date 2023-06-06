CFD: Arrest Made In Suspected Arson Fire at Canton YWCA

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau has made an arrest as a followup to an apparent arson fire at the Canton YWCA Monday afternoon.

The Canton Fire Department spent much of the afternoon clearing smoke from the three-story building at the corner of 6th Street NE and Walnut Avenue.

There were a couple of debris fires in the basement that were quickly knocked down.

Residents living at the “Y” were able to get out safely.

They did so before the fire department arrived.

The American Red Cross provided assistance.

No word on the name of the person arrested.

The building was reopened at 4 p.m.