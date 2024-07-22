CFD: Child Fire Victim Passes Away in Akron Hospital

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 11-year-old Canton girl badly injured in a house fire ten days ago has died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says little Harmony Fowler passed away at the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Institute on Saturday.

Canton firefighters pulled her from a second floor bathroom amidst heavy flames at the 3rd Street NW home, just west of Fulton Road.

Her 15-year-old brother was reportedly on the first floor and unable to get up the stairs to help.

He was not injured, though a firefighter did suffer minor burns in the rescue effort.

The Canton Fire Department says Harmony never regained consciousness and was removed from life support systems on Saturday.