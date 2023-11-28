CFD: Cold Weather = More House Fire Calls

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is some of the coldest weather of the season, so far.

It’s a time when local fire departments are busy responding to house fires, many times involving alternate heat sources.

Division Chief Steve Henderson with the Canton Fire Department says you want that wood burning stove or fireplace inspected before you start using it a lot.

Also, keep combustible materials at least three feet away.

Candles are also a major cause of fires.

Chief Henderson says don’t leave them unattended.

And when it comes to space heaters, you need to make sure that device stays upright.

Some do have automatic shutoff capability.

Also, don’t use extension cords.