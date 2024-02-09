CFD Continues Investigating 13th NE Commercial Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau continues investigating and the fire department is adding up the damage.

This, after an early morning fire Thursday heavily damaged a trailer manufacturing business on 13th Street NE in the city, just east of Mahoning Road.

Firefighters were able to minimize damage in an adjoining discount store business in the same building.

A neighbor saw flames shooting from the roof at 4:15 in the morning and called 911.

No one was in the building at the time.

No injuries were reported.