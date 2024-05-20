CFD Deals With Loss, Seeks to Support Mental Health Among Firefighter/Paramedics

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s great sadness combined with a tremendous sense of purpose within the Canton Fire Department.

This, after the untimely death of one of their own.

42-year-old firefighter/paramedic Jared Kneale died on Friday.

It’s his family that wants people to know that he died at his own hands.

So the department revealed over the weekend that they will make something positive happen in Kneale’s name.

He had been with the department for nine years.

They say his suicide was the result of post-traumatic stress-related illness, which is not unusual among firefighters, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Association.

He leaves his wife and six children.

For mental health issues, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988.