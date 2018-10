CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton couple’s effort to keep their new house warm resulted in a fire Monday night.

The couple had created a makeshift fireplace in their chimney through the living room wall, but embers from the fire seeped through cracks in the chimney in the attic, starting a small fire.

The Canton Fire Department says there’s fire damage to the roof, but water damage in other parts of the house.

That fire in the 900 block of Arlington Avenue SW.