CFD Douses Fire in Machine at MK Morse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No cause and no damage estimate after a small industrial fire in Canton Thursday morning.

The fire was in a dust hopper at the MK Morse Company plant on 11th Street SE near Route 30.

The Canton Fire Department says firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze.

One employee did suffer a medical issue.

There was also water damage in the plant from the sprinkler system.

MK Morse manufactures drills and saws that cut through metal, according to its website.