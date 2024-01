CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few hours before Canton firefighters answered the call at an apartment house on 7th Street NW, there was a house fire further west on 7th on Wednesday.

Two adults and two teens were able to escape that attic fire just east of Wertz Avenue.

Damage was set at $25,000.

There’s no cause.

An update on that apartment house fire: the building had to be torn down.