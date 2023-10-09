CFD: Fire at Former NE Canton Bar Being Investigated

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau continues investigating a fire that heavily damaged a former bar in northeast Canton.

That fire at Winfield Way at Grace Avenue NE, south of Mahoning Road, late Thursday night did $55,000 damage, according to the fire department.

There was heavy smoke and fire when firefighters arrived.

The fire Department says they had to make a forced entry.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was treated at the scene after falling down a set of stairs.

The building has been boarded up.