CFD: Fire Starts on Porch, Destroys Elgin NW Home

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Damage is estimated at $70,000 and the Canton home will need to be taken down after a fire there Wednesday afternoon.

The Canton Fire Department says firefighters had to work through hoarder conditions at the house in the Water Works Park neighborhood on Elgin Avenue NW, just north of West Tusc.

Fortunately, the homeowner was not there at the time.

They say a fire that started on the front porch spread through the two-story structure.

A neighboring home had external fire damage and the resident there had to be removed by firefighters.

The department says they picked up the smell of smoke while on a nearby I-77 accident call.

No injuries, though a pet cat was lost.