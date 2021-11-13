CFD: Investigating Fires at Canton Auto Salvage
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.
This, after two separate buildings on the property of Canton Auto Salvage off Lippert Road NE near The O’Jays Blvd were destroyed by fire Friday morning.
The Canton Fire Department says the two buildings sat quite a distance apart.
Both were used for storage, but there were no vehicles inside.
Damage is pegged at $400,000.
There was one minor firefighter injury.
No one was apparently working at the time of the fire.