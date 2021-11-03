CFD Investigating Two Apartment Fires at Highland Park Complex
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No injuries were reported in a couple of fires that heavily damaged one of the apartment buildings in the Highland Park complex on Alan Page Drive NE.
The Canton Fire Department says they knocked down flames in a vacant first-floor unit Monday night.
That’s when other residents of the 12-unit building were displaced and needed American Red Cross assistance.
But the fire department was back on Tuesday, knocking down flames in a second-story unit.
The fires are under investigation.