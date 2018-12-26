CFD: Keep It a Safe Holiday Period for Your Houseguests

(WHBC) – Keeping it safe for the holiday.

If you have relatives or friends staying in your home at this time, you want them to be prepared for any possible emergencies.

Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra recommends showing your guests several ways to escape a fire in your home, should that happen.

With Christmas trees, decorations and heating sources, there are plenty of extra opportunities at this time for a fire to hit your home.

Garra also suggests having a few small fire extinguishers around, though in any larger fire, you should get out of the house first.

They also have fire safety information and videos at their website.