CFD Knocks Down Indiana Way NE Fire, Residents, Pets OK

By Jim Michaels
December 5, 2023 8:24AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re seeing more residential fires, which is typical this time of year.

The Canton Fire Department knocked down a fire on Indiana Way, near Mahoning Road NE last evening.

The department says neighbors noticed the flames and called 911, alerting the two residents to get out of the two-story house.

Two dogs and a cat were rescued by firefighters.

One dog had to be resuscitated.

$2400 in damage.

The fire is under investigation.

