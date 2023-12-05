CFD Knocks Down Indiana Way NE Fire, Residents, Pets OK
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re seeing more residential fires, which is typical this time of year.
The Canton Fire Department knocked down a fire on Indiana Way, near Mahoning Road NE last evening.
The department says neighbors noticed the flames and called 911, alerting the two residents to get out of the two-story house.
Two dogs and a cat were rescued by firefighters.
One dog had to be resuscitated.
$2400 in damage.
The fire is under investigation.