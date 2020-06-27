CFD: Man, Woman Injured When Car Crashes Into Aultman
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man and woman were close to the emergency care they needed after driving into a wall at Aultman Hospital early Saturday morning.
The Canton Fire Department says they had to use extrication equipment to remove the couple from the vehicle.
No word on how it happened or the extent of injuries.
The building was damaged on the Bedford Avenue SW side at a loading dock, according to the fire department report.