CFD, Others Commemorate September 11 Attacks With McKinley Memorial Stair Climb

Canton firefighters lead the way up the steps of the McKinley Mionument in Canton, replicating the stair climb by first responders on September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Courtesy Canton IAFF)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several events on Monday coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S.

15 local fire departments, nine police departments and others led by the Canton Fire Department will again ascend the steps of the McKinley Monument for the annual Memorial Stair Climb.

The events starts at 8 a.m. Monday.

The climb by first responders and community members begins at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center towers.

And the MAPS Air Museum will host an 8:46 a.m. flyover by private owners of T-34 aircraft, flying in formation over the Green museum.