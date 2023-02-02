CFD Rescues Man From Burning 7th Street NW Home
February 2, 2023 12:55PM EST
Alpha Media Library
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is being treated at the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit.
He was seriously burned in a house fire late Wednesday night.
The Canton Fire Department says they pulled the unnamed man from the hallway of a house in the 1400 block of 7th Street NW.
Flames were coming from the kitchen area of the two-and-a-half story house.
No other injuries, but two dogs were lost in the fire.
Damage is set at $37,000
Neighbors called the fire in.