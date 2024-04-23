CFD Snags ‘Whopper’ in Cook’s Lagoon, ‘Catch’ Was Stolen

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An SUV stolen from a Plain Township address on Saturday night is located Sunday morning in Cook’s Lagoon in Cook Park on Mahoning Road NE in Canton.

A man who went fishing in the lagoon noticed the roof of the vehicle floating above the water.

Canton firefighters in scuba gear were able to attach cables to the vehicle to pull it ashore.

No one was inside of it.

Canton police are investigating.