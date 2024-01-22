CFD: Woman Seriously Injured In Car That Hits SW Canton House

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A woman was seriously injured when the car she was driving hit another vehicle and then a house on Sunday.

The Canton Fire Department says fire crews and paramedics worked to extricate the victim from the car at Arlington Avenue at 11th Street SW, just a few blocks south of Aultman Hospital..

She was taken to Aultman for treatment.

No one else was injured.

The department says the house can still be occupied, despite heavy damage to the front porch.

Canton police cited the female driver for going through the stop sign on Arlington.