Chamber Accepting Nominations for Community Salute Awards

Chris Gumpp – Director of Community Events and Sponsorships, Melissa Elsfelder – Chamber Events Manager, were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning, to discuss the upcoming deadline for Community Salute Award nominations.

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for their annual Community Salute Awards.

The Chamber is asking for the public’s help to help them recognize unsung heroes by nominating individuals, corporations, businesses or non-profit organizations for their outstanding contributions to the greater Canton Community.

for information: https://www.cantonchamber.org/2018-community-salute-awards