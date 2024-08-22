Champion Tigers Take Nike Tour, Ready for Classic Game Thursday

BEAVERTON, Oregon (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The high school football season in Ohio kicks off Thursday night, and what a way to get it started for the state champion Massillon Tigers.

They are in Beaverton Oregon for the Nike Kickoff Classic, taking on the developmental NFL Academy team based in the UK and Australia.

Their roster has top players from 19 different countries.

For the Tigers though, it’s been an experience at the Nike facility this week.

They’ve been there since Tuesday.

And the Massillon Tiger fans travel well.

Our Billy Bebe says as many as 700 Tiger fans are expected to attend the game.

Pregame Thursday afternoon right after the Guardians game on 1480 WHBC