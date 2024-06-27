Championship Ring Ceremony Thursday Night in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big night Thursday night in Massillon.

They hope to fill up Paul Brown Tiger Stadium for the Division II championship football team’s ring ceremony.

It’s free and starts at 6 p.m.

Each player, coach and support staffer will receive a ring.

Coach Nate Moore and District Superintendent Paul Salvino will speak.

And then come August 22, the 2024 edition of the Tigers plays in the Nike Football Kickoff Classic in Beaverton Oregon.