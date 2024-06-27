News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Championship Ring Ceremony Thursday Night in Massillon

By Jim Michaels
June 27, 2024 8:58AM EDT
Share
Championship Ring Ceremony Thursday Night in Massillon
Massillon Tigers Team Photo Celebrating Their 2023 State Title. (WHBC)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big night Thursday night in Massillon.

They hope to fill up Paul Brown Tiger Stadium for the Division II championship football team’s ring ceremony.

It’s free and starts at 6 p.m.

Each player, coach and support staffer will receive a ring.

Coach Nate Moore and District Superintendent Paul Salvino will speak.

And then come August 22, the 2024 edition of the Tigers plays in the Nike Football Kickoff Classic in Beaverton Oregon.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges
3

Akron Police Have Suspect Vehicle in Deadly Mass Shooting
4

Suspected Child Drowning in Massillon
5

UPDATE: 'Dad' Charged With Reckless Homicide Expected in Court