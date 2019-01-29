Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys Team Up In Doritos Super Bowl Ad By Ariel Stahler | Jan 29, 2019 @ 3:03 PM Doritos released its ad for Super Bowl LIII. In the spot, Chance the Rapper teams up with the Backstreet Boys and they sing and dance to the song “I Want It That Way.” DoritosSuper Bowl LIIWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT Patriots Favorite to Win Super Bowl LIII Tribe Spring Training Trucks Headed To Arizona Soon Royal Knights Win! Indians Re-sign Reliever That’s Some Fancy Footwork! LeBron, Giannis NBA All Star Captains