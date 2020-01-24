Change is coming to your Credit Score and it may not be Good
Online shopping.Hands holding credit card and using laptop.
Millions of Americans are likely to see their credit scores fall with updates to the popular FICO credit scoring criteria.
People who fall behind on loan payments, run up debt, or take out personal loans to consolidate debt will probably be the hardest hit. But the company that created FICO scores, Fair Isaac Corporation, says most consumers will see only modest changes.
A company statement says about 110-million borrowers will see only a modest change or no change at all, while about 40-million will see a sharper rise and another 40-million will see a more significant drop.