Change Still Needed to Get Biden on Ballot, DeWine Says It Will Happen

By Jim Michaels
May 9, 2024 8:40AM EDT
President Joe Biden awards Ryan Sprunger with East Wayne Fire District in Ohio the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, at an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Republican Governor Mike DeWine promises that presumptive Democratic candidate and current President Joe Biden will be on the November ballot across the state.

But a needed legislative change to make that happen did not happen on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be the deadline to get it done.

The Senate and House came up with competing bills, but the Senate version was folded into legislation that Democrats were opposed to.

The problem is the timing of the Democratic National Convention and the deadline to certify a candidate for the Fall ballot in Ohio.

