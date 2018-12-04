Changes by the Post Office

No Mail Service On Tomorrow

December 04, 2018

The Bottom Line: A National Day of Mourning means your local post office will be closed tomorrow

The Full Story:

Don’t expect any mail tomorrow. The Postal Service is suspending mail delivery and retail Service that day in honor of former President George H.W. Bush – as the day has been designated as a National Day of Mourning.

The Postal Service says there will be limited package delivery Service that day, but regular delivery is out – and branches will be closed. Everything gets back to normal on Thursday.