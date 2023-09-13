News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Changes Coming to 2 City Parks

By Jim Michaels
September 13, 2023 8:55AM EDT
Monument Park (Courtesy Canton Parks and Recreation)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It takes more than trees and some green grass to make a city park.

You need to change with the times.

That’s the case at Schreiber Park on Maple Avenue NE at Colonial Blvd in Canton.

Two existing tennis courts will be converted to pickleball courts, as that sport continues to grow in popularity.

That’s a $180,000 project.

City council also authorized the purchase of vacant land near Cornelia Park to improve and expand the mini-park there.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says council must approve any acquisition of vacant land.

New swing sets and more will be added there.

