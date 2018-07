Continued financial issues for the Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center mean no more detox services at its 13th Street NW building in Canton after tomorrow (Tuesday)… StarkMHAR says it will now take over those CIRC services, moving them to their ReCOR facility in the 1600 block of Nave Road SE in Massillon… Kent-based Coleman Services is taking over many of the functions of CIRC; they still planned to provide other services at the 13th Street building.