Changes in I-77 Arlington to 224/277 Project Start Tuesday Morning
June 5, 2023 8:52AM EDT
COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The idea is to add another lane of traffic on I-77 between Arlington Road and the I-277/Route 224 exit.
But to get that done, the contractor needs to reduce traffic down to just two lanes northbound for the next several weeks.
That starts tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., says Justin Chesnic from ODOT.
That restriction will be in place until late July.
Also, the ramp from Northbound 77 to 277/224 West will be closed until late July.
Same goes for the 77 South ramp to 277/224 West.