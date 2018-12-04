Changes In Store For Juvenile Attention System

(WHBC) – The Multi-County Juvenile Attention System could be experiencing some changes.

A drop in the number of juveniles in the system is prompting officials to analyze programs, facilities and staffing.

Superintendent David Riker makes clear that he’s not focusing on downsizing the agency.

“I’m focused on evolving the agency and providing the most effective services that are evidence-based for children.”

He says Multi-County is looking at ways of providing services to all of its member counties that best suit them in an individualized way to help kids.

One of the reasons numbers are down is that Stark and Wayne Counties are participating in the Justice Detention Alternatives Initiative, which works on rehabilitating juveniles without placing them in detention.

“And that’s to be applauded. I completely agree with that initiative,” Riker said.

He says it’s premature to say that any facilities will be closing, and that there are still a variety of needs in the community that need to be met.

He points out that the drop in kids in the system doesn’t mean that problems with juveniles have been eradicated.

“There are sometimes more effective ways to deliver services, and that’s what we’re exploring.”

Riker will present his ideas to the Multi-County executive committee on Friday.

The Multi-County Juvenile Attention System serves Stark, Wayne, Columbiana, Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties.